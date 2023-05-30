Fortuna Retail Pvt Ltd

New Delhi [India], May 30: Online provider of coloured gemstones and gemstone jewellery, GemPundit, has been awarded special recognition for serving the "maximum number of clients" at the 49th India Gems and Jewellery Award (IGJA 2023).

The prestigious event, organized annually by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), is eagerly anticipated by industry stalwarts and leaders nationwide. Its 49th edition was held at the glamorous Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on April 23, 2023, and was powered by the renowned Gemological Institute of America (GIA).

The presence of esteemed guests including Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Government of India, along with other distinguished dignitaries such as Frank Geerkens, Consul General of Belgium in Mumbai, Vipul Shah, Chairman of GJEPC, Nilesh Kothari, Co-Convener, PMBD, GJEPC, Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director, GJEPC, and various government officials added further prestige to the occasion.

The competition was fierce, with numerous participants from the gemstone industry, including renowned names like Kiran Gems, Hasmukh Parekh Jewellers, Modern Impex, Renaissance Global Limited, Dhanera Diamonds, and Kumbh Gems, vying for one of the limited 27 coveted spots.

GemPundit, a new startup, surprised everyone by securing a special recognition for its monumental client growth in the past year and etching its name among the list of winners. The brand had previously clinched three other titles at the 48th IGJA, showcasing their remarkable value addition in "Export to the Highest Number of International Clients and Importing Countries," "Best E-commerce Platform in the Gems and Jewelry Sector," and "Best Innovation in Digital Marketing."

Nitin Yadav, Founder & CEO of GemPundit, attended the event alongside Sunil Sihag, Co-Founder & VP of Procurement & Operations, Sumit Beniwal, Co-founder & VP of Sales, and Anand Kumar, Investor & Advisor.

Expressing his gratitude to GJEPC and IGJA, Yadav stated, "This grand success marks the legacy we have been creating as a brand dedicated to serving the gem and jewelry industry with excellence and integrity. With all the motivation, we are charged up to collaborate in the true spirit of competition, striving together to make the industry and the country proud."

GJEPC has been organizing the event since 1973 to honor the leading exporters of gems and jewelry sector. The apex body plays a pivotal role in promoting the gemstone industry based on based on their market performance, employment generation, value addition, and research quality assurance.

Addressing the audience, Piyush Goyal Commerce & Industry Minister said, "Time reflects Technology, Innovation, Modernity, and Entrepreneurship. It is for each one of us present here and other stakeholders of your industry to grasp the opportunity, as Prime Minister Modi had said, yeh hi samay hai, sahi samay hai....As we move forward, we are confident that our sector will continue to grow and expand, and we are setting our sights on the ambitious target of reaching USD 2 trillion in exports within the next few years."

GJEPC advocates favorable policies and regulations by conducting skill development programs, encouraging research and innovation, ensuring quality standards, and actively promoting Indian gemstones. Its comprehensive efforts by organizing events like IGJA contributes to the competitiveness, and global recognition of the gemstone industry.

