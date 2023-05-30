Mumbai, May 30: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream exam results today, May 29. The JAC Class 12 Arts and Commerce exam results were declared at around 3.30 pm. Students who appeared for the JAC 12th Exam 2023 or the Class 12 Arts and Commerce exam can visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in to check and download the results.

Alternatively, students can also visit jharresults.nic.in, and jac.nic.in to check their JAC 12th Result 2023. As per reports, around 8 lakh students appeared for JAC Class 10 and 12 board exams this year. The Class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5 at various examination centres across the state.

Steps To Check JAC 12th Result 2023:

Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in

Click on the "Class 12th result" link on the homepage

Next, enter using your roll number and date of birth

Click on submit

Your JAC 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, it must be noted that JAC has already announced the Matric results and Class 12th Science stream results. The Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.45 percent. Here's the direct link to check JAC 12th Commerce result 2023 and JAC 12th Arts result 2023.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) will declare the HSC or Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream exam results tomorrow, May 31. The GSEB HSC Result 2023 will be available on the official website of the board at gseb.org.

