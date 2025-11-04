VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: For decades on, astrology in India has guided families through life's biggest decisions -- from choosing a profession to choosing a partner. Melooha, a Bengaluru-based startup founded by IIM Bangalore alumnus Vikram Labhe, is transforming this long age tradition for today's data-driven society by blending Artificial Intelligence with Vedic Astrology to deliver real-time, personalized answers. After a notable appearance on Shark Tank India, the startup has quickly emerged as one of the most technologically advanced players in the space.

Also Read | Indian Employees Report Highest Pay Fairness Worldwide, Only 11% Workers Dissatisfied With Pay: ADP Report.

The aim is simple: astrology that doesn't just predict the future -- it helps users navigate it.

Ask Any Life Question and Get Real-Time AnswerOne of Melooha's most disruptive innovations is its real-time Q&A engine. Users can ask any situation-specific question -- personal, financial, or emotional -- and receive answers that are rooted in the precise planetary movements affecting their chart at that very moment.

Also Read | ‘Mastiii 4’ Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani Seek ‘Love Visa’ In This Sex Comedy Also Starring Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor (Watch Video).

The intention is to replace guesswork with specificity. Instead of vague outcomes, users receive timelines, context and actionable direction.

21-year-old Tanisha, for instance, asked the app about her career. Instead of offering broad statements about "growth" or "success," Melooha's system pinpointed the strengths shaping her future career: communication, creativity and leadership -- insights mapped through her divisional D10 career chart, planetary house placements and transits over the Moon. The accuracy struck her even more because these strengths directly aligned with the media and communications degree she is currently pursuing.

"It didn't feel like a random horoscope line. It showed me the actual planetary reasons behind what will happen," Tanisha said after reading her assessment. This ability to combine precision with explanation is what Melooha believes sets it apart from the sea of templated astrology apps.

Life Reports: A Strategic CompanionBeyond real-time Q&A, Melooha offers detailed Life Reports, which act as personalized guides on marriage, relationships, career, and wealth, among others. These reports simplify complex astrological data and turn it into clear and practical advice. They show favorable time periods, potential challenges, and success scores, along with recommending remedies like mantras, gemstones, and inauspicious dates to avoid.

Melooha's Life Partner Report offers a cosmic blueprint of who your future partner could be. Using Venus, Jupiter, Moon and Mars placements across the D1 and D9 charts, it identifies the emotional patterns and bonding styles that shape their love language, and the way they show up in relationships.

It goes beyond personality to outline physical appearance and the kind of aura, charm or attractiveness they may carry. The report also evaluates core human qualities including compassion, adaptability, empathy and communication. These are the traits that matter the most when building a life with someone.

One of its most insightful layers decodes how they think and act. Through logical, interpersonal and intrapersonal intelligence scores, users get a realistic idea of how a partner may solve problems, connect with people and manage emotions. A longtime user, Ravi, shared: "The report said my future partner would have a logical intelligence score of 95% -- and when I met her, an engineer with an analytical, curious way of thinking, it felt spot-on." Melooha's Life Partner Report doesn't guess love -- it reveals it with clarity and confidence that is backed by cosmic data.

The Life Guidance Report shows how each planet shapes a person's strengths and emotional patterns. It turns self-awareness into confidence in everyday life. For those focused on careers, the Career Report maps growth over time. It highlights when to aim for promotions, when to stay cautious, and how to handle workplace challenges with clarity.

And for anyone choosing between a stable job or entrepreneurship, the Job vs Business Report offers a direct comparison. It weighs destiny, personality, and success signals to help young professionals choose the path that suits them best.

All of this -- from love to purpose to profession -- blends what believers seek from astrology with what skeptics demand from modern apps: clarity, personalization, and accountability. Melooha's Life Reports don't promise magic. They promise self-knowledge -- and the confidence of moving through life with a cosmic compass that actually points somewhere.

A Daily Astro-Dashboard for the Digital GenerationMelooha's home interface acts as a personal astro-dashboard, offering daily, weekly, and monthly predictions along with lucky colors and numbers, and quick summaries of how planetary shifts may affect health, relationships, and career, providing an insightful snapshot of the day ahead.

Users can revisit a complete timeline of past reports and questions, ensuring no insight is ever lost. For many, it has become a morning ritual - a quick, intelligent check-in with the cosmos before stepping into the day.

Built on Data - Driven by TrustMelooha's AI has been trained on thousands of real user interactions. It helps people make everyday decisions with accurate predictions, helping users through systems that not only tell what might happen, but also highlight when it may happen and how to prepare for it.

The platform has built strong user trust and has retention rates above 70%. "I check my dashboard every morning before work," shared another trusted Melooha user, Rohit Verma. "It tells me how my day will be at work. This has been so helpful." he said.

Standing at the frontier of a $50 billion market, Melooha's predictive system is trusted by thousands of loyal users helping them redefine how to plan, act, and believe. As Vikram Labhe puts it, "The stars may write your story - but with Melooha, you finally get to read it in real time."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)