The wait is finally over! Waveband Production has officially unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of Mastiii 4, and it’s everything fans hoped for—and more. Backed by Waveband’s vision to bring grander scale and higher production value to the beloved comedy franchise, the trailer is brimming with laughter, chaos, and non-stop entertainment. It marks the triumphant return of Bollywood’s iconic comedy trio — Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani — reprising their roles as Amar, Meet, and Prem. ‘Mastiii 4’: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani Return with Chaos, Comedy and Madness; New Poster Promises a Rollercoaster of Fun! (View Pic).

Directed and written by Milap Milan Zaveri, Mastiii 4 promises to be a larger-than-life entertainer filled with peppy music, colourful visuals, and the signature mischief that defined the series. With Waveband Production raising the bar in terms of visual appeal and scale, and the cheeky tagline “Love Visa” setting the tone, the trailer guarantees a wild, laughter-filled joyride.

Riteish Deshmukh shared his excitement, saying, “Returning to a beloved franchise brings a unique thrill. Mastiii 4 is outrageously funny with a wicked twist. Teaming up with Vivek and Aftab felt like a college reunion — I haven’t laughed this much on set in ages. Under Milap’s direction, expect pure, unexpected madness!”

Vivek Oberoi added, “This is just a glimpse of all the madness that went down while filming! I’m super excited to be back with my Masti brigade for round four. From Indra Kumar kickstarting this ride years ago to Milap taking it to a whole new level, it’s been one crazy, laughter-filled journey. The chemistry between us three is pure magic — Mastiii 4 is going to be pure comedy chaos. Single ticket mein triple masti karni ho to release pe milte hain!”

Aftab Shivdasani said, “For me, Mastiii has always been more than just a film — it’s a bond of friendship, laughter, and perfect timing, both on and off screen. What started as three friends having fun has now become an emotion audiences have cherished for years. Coming back with Mastiii 4 feels like reliving that magic all over again — a joyful reminder of why this journey began.”

Watch the Trailer of 'Mastiii 4':

Producer Shikha Karan Ahluwalia said, “The Mastiii franchise holds a special place in Indian cinema and in audiences’ hearts. With Mastiii 4, our goal was to rekindle that spark with a modern, larger vision. Milap’s direction, the incredible chemistry of Riteish, Vivek, and Aftab, and a vibrant new ensemble make this film both nostalgic and refreshingly entertaining. Nargis, Arshad, and Tusshar add their own charm, making the film truly unforgettable.”

Director Milap Milan Zaveri added, “Coming full circle from writing the first Mastiii films to directing the fourth has been surreal. With the trio back and the comedy dialled up, Mastiii 4 promises bigger laughs, wilder antics, and a fun ride — and the trailer is just the beginning!” ‘Mastiii 4’ Teaser: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani Return With Bigger Chaos and Laughter in Milap Zaveri’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Joining the madness this time are Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi, bringing fresh twists to the chaos, alongside Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, and Nishant Malkani.

Shot extensively across stunning UK locations, Mastiii 4 boasts breathtaking visuals, grand production design, and a rich, colourful aesthetic that elevates its comedy and glamour quotient, truly taking the franchise to new heights.

Presented by Waveband Production and Zee Studios, in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, Mastiii 4 is produced by A Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, with Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Umesh Bansal.

With Milap Milan Zaveri’s trademark humour, vibrant storytelling, and the iconic trio back in action, Mastiii 4 promises to deliver the funniest and most entertaining comeback Bollywood has seen in years — a perfect blend of nostalgia, madness, and triple the laughter.

