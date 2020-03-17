Canada to Ban Foreigners Except Americans from Entering Country

World. (File Image)

Ottawa [Canada], Mar 17 (Sputnik/ANI): Canada will ban most foreign citizens from entering the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday (local time) in an address to the country.US citizens and several other categories of visitors will be exempt from the ban as Canada tries to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Trudeau said."We will be denying entry to Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents," Trudeau said."This measure will carve out some designated exceptions, including for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens, and, at this time, US citizens," he added.The Prime Minister also outlined other measures, including pre-boarding screening aboard and allowing only asymptomatic individuals on board airplanes.In addition, he said that all inbound international flights, aside from those originating in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, will be streamlined to four airports -- Toronto Pearson, Montreal-Trudeau, Calgary and Vancouver.Trudeau also said that Canadians unable to return to Canada for medical reasons will be provided monetary assistance for care received abroad.However, those who return from abroad must self-isolate for 14 days.As of March 16, Canada has registered 324 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection -- up from 157 on Friday. (Sputnik/ANI)

