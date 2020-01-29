Case Was Filed Against Azhar out of `misunderstanding': Cops

Aurangabad, Jan 29 (PTI) A case of cheating was filed against former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin out of "misunderstanding", the Aurangabad police in Maharashtra said on Wednesday.

A `C-summary' report was being filed in this regard in the court, the police said in a statement here.

A C-summary report is filed by the police when a case is found to be based on wrong facts.

A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered against Azharuddin at the City Chowk police station here on a complaint filed by Mohammad Shahab, a travel agency owner, last week.

He had alleged that Azharuddin's assistant had booked 27 air tickets for the former cricketer but did not make the payment of over 20 lakh for them.

Azharuddin had denied the allegations.

"The case was registered due to misunderstanding, so further action under Summary C has been initiated," the police said in a release here.

