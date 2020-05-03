Centre's Fresh Instructions Regarding Relaxations Not Applicable in Jharkhand: CM

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 3 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that the lockdown will continue for the next two weeks and the Centre's fresh instructions regarding relaxations will not be applicable in the State."Lockdown will continue in Jharkhand for the next two weeks as a precautionary measure as our labour brothers and sisters, students and others are returning to the State. The Centre's fresh instructions regarding relaxations will not be applicable in Jharkhand," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)