Verizon Layoffs: Telecom Giant Cuts Hundreds of Jobs in Latest Round of Redundancies; Check Details

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Verizon has confirmed a new round of redundancies affecting several hundred employees across its US operations. The telecommunications giant informed staff on Thursday that the cuts, which primarily target smaller business units and the company's New Jersey headquarters, represent less than 1% of its total workforce. This move follows a massive restructuring six months ago that saw 13,000 positions eliminated.

Verizon Layoffs: Workforce Reduction Targets Small Business Units

The latest job cuts are concentrated at the company's Basking Ridge headquarters, though workers across the United States are affected. While the firm declined to specify the exact number of departures, it characterised the move as a targeted reduction. Verizon currently has over 1,000 active job openings and has stated that those impacted by the layoffs are eligible to apply for these new roles. DeepL Layoffs: Google Translate Rival to Cut 25% of Staff Amid AI Structural Shift; Check Details.

A company spokesperson explained that the firm is seeking to balance its resources by hiring in expanding sectors while reducing staff in declining areas. This strategy aligns with comments from Chief Financial Officer Anthony Skiadas, who recently told investors that the company is "running leaner" and expects cost-cutting measures to continue beyond 2026.

Telecom Industry Layoffs Impact New Jersey Hub

Verizon is not the only telecommunications provider scaling back its presence in the region. Recent filings indicate that rivals AT&T and T-Mobile have each moved to cut approximately 75 roles in New Jersey earlier this year. The industry-wide shift suggests a broader trend of streamlining operations as major carriers adjust to a changing economic landscape.

Despite the widespread use of automation in the sector, Verizon explicitly stated that artificial intelligence was not the driving force behind this specific round of cuts. This distinguishes the company from several other tech firms that have recently cited AI implementation as a primary reason for workforce reductions.

Verizon CEO on Investment and AI Efficiency

Chief Executive Dan Schulman previously noted that the previous large-scale layoffs in November were intended to free up capital for customer satisfaction initiatives. While AI did not trigger the current redundancies, Schulman highlighted last week that the technology is already significantly improving operational efficiency within the business. PayPal Layoffs: CEO Enrique Lores-Led Fintech Giant Announces 4,760 Job Cuts To Accelerate AI Adoption and Tech Investment.

According to the CEO, AI has helped reduce vendor support costs by up to 70% and improved the quality of software code by 40%. Although the company is not using these efficiencies to justify immediate staff cuts, the ongoing focus on automation and lean operations indicates a long-term shift in how the telecom leader manages its global workforce.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Insider), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).