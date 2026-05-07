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iQOO has officially launched its latest smartphone series, the Z11 and Z11x, in Malaysia, marking the first time the standard model has been made available outside the Chinese market. This new generation of the Z-series places a heavy emphasis on endurance and display quality, aiming to provide a high-performance experience for users who prioritises longevity and media consumption. The devices arrive with a refined aesthetic, maintaining a relatively slim profile despite incorporating some of the largest battery capacities currently available in the mobile industry.

The new series introduces several significant upgrades over its predecessors, including a transition to Qualcomm’s latest silicon for the global variant and a substantial increase in thermal management capabilities. The design features a large, high-resolution panel with advanced brightness technology, suitable for both outdoor visibility and immersive gaming. Additionally, the inclusion of robust dust and water resistance ratings ensures that these handsets are built for durability, serving as a versatile option for mobile gamers and power users alike. Realme 16x 5G India Launch Soon; Check Expected Price, Colour Options and Specifications.

iQOO Z11 Specifications and Features

The iQOO Z11 features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The standout feature is a massive 9,020mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging, alongside bypass charging and battery health protection. Despite the battery size, the phone is 8.25mm thin and weighs 213g. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 32MP front camera capable of 4K video recording.

The iQOO Z11x adopts a 6.76-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Turbo chipset. It houses a 7,200mAh battery with 44W charging support. The camera configuration on the Z11x includes a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor and a 32MP selfie camera. Both models in the series carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for superior water and dust resistance and utilise large vapour chamber cooling systems to manage internal temperatures during heavy use.

iQOO Z11 Series Price in Malaysia

In Malaysia, the standard iQOO Z11 is priced at RM1,899 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model costs RM2,199. The iQOO Z11x starts at RM1,299 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, with the 256GB version priced at RM1,599. Both smartphones are currently available through the company’s official Malaysian website. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India, Specifications and Features.

As part of a limited 10-day launch promotion, iQOO is offering significant discounts, bringing the base Z11 down to RM1,599 and the Z11x to RM1,099. These devices represent a competitive addition to the mid-range segment, specifically targeting users looking for class-leading battery life.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (iQOO Malaysia). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 11:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).