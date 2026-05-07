Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Prince Yadav Cleans Up Star Batter With 140kph Delivery During LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Clash

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The high-stakes IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) produced a defining moment on Thursday night as young pacer Prince Yadav dismissed Virat Kohli. In a video shared by the official IPL social media channels, the right-arm fast bowler is seen cleaning up the veteran batter with a delivery recorded at 140kph. Virat Kohli Goes ROFL, Seen Laughing his Heart Out With RCB Teammates (Watch Video).

The dismissal occurred during the powerplay of the second innings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Kohli, who was dismissed for a two-ball duck, was beaten for pace and movement by the 24-year-old Lucknow bowler.

Chasing a target adjusted by the DLS method following rain, RCB required a strong start from their openers. After Mohammed Shami dismissed Jacob Bethell in the opening over, Yadav dented RCB with Kohli's wicket. The right-handed star batsman failed to make connection with an incoming delivery and saw his stumps disturbed. Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran Involved in Heated Exchange During LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

Watch: Virat Kohli Wicket Video

𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 😮 \|/ 🎥 An absolute peach of a delivery from the young fast bowler to rattle the stumps 💥 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/W0eDq9aWb7#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #LSGvRCB | @LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/YlxbQO9Oma — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2026

Prince Yadav’s breakthrough came at a critical juncture. Lucknow had earlier posted a formidable total behind a Mitchell Marsh century, and removing Kohli early put the Bengaluru middle order under immediate pressure. The dismissal is a significant milestone for Yadav, who has emerged as a reliable pace option for LSG in the 2026 season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 11:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).