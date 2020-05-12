Chandigarh Administrator Reviews COVID-19 Preparedness

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 12 (ANI): Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore on Tuesday reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness and screening and medical testing facilities in the Union Territory.Singh held a meeting with senior state officials to discuss COVID-19 situation through video conference."The Governor discussed the progress of screening and medical testing and continuing treatment of COVID patients in various medical institutions. He advised PGIMER to send a Public Health team to visit Bapu Dham Colony and make specific recommendations for improving field operations," said a statement.The administrator stated that he would like to hold a Webinar with the media persons to seek opinions regarding easing out plan out of lockdown after May 17, 2020. The webinar will be held on May 13, 2020.Principal Secretary (Health) Arun Kumar Gupta, during the meeting, stated that there are presently 154 active cases and COVID Care Centers have been operationalised at Sood Dharamshala in Sector 22. This Centre will be managed with a medical team from GMCH, Sector 32. Meanwhile, Finance Secretary AK Sinha, stated that every day, two special Shramik Trains are going to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. All the passengers are medically screened before boarding. The entire expenses are borne by the Chandigarh Administration."1,14,000 cooked food packets have been distributed among the destitute and needy persons in various parts of the city," said Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner. Adviser Manoj Parida said that necessary arrangements are being made for the accommodation of foreign returnees in a range of hotels with various price ranges. "He also stated that all the returnees will be mandatorily tested for Corona, even though such testing has not been suggested by the Central Government," the statement said. (ANI)

