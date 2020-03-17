Chandrababu Naidu Did Backdoor Politics Through SEC, Says Andhra Minister

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister Anil Kumar on Monday slammed the State Election Commissioner (SEC) over the decision to postpone the local body elections for six weeks in the state and alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu did backdoor politics through SEC."Any system should work impartially in democracy, particularly the Election Commission. But the SEC postponed local body elections for six weeks. It is clear that Chandrababu Naidu did backdoor politics through the SEC. In the local body elections, more than 2000 MPTCs and 140 ZPTCs became unanimous, in favor of YSRCP. That made Chandrababu Naidu panic and he played his game. The SEC seems to have played to the tune of Chandrababu Naidu," Kumar said.He further stated that the SEC seems to be obeying only Naidu's orders."TDP is in such a condition that in many places it has no candidates. Within one week, the election will be completed and the state will get funds from the central government. In Andhra Pradesh, only one positive case of coronavirus is found and he is recovering. The SEC did not consult any officials from health or other state departments," Kumar said.The minister asserted that those parties demanding re-notification have no candidates to field in the local body elections."The government will discuss the issue thoroughly and will take a call regarding what to do," he added.The SEC of Andhra Pradesh defended the decision to postpone the local body elections for six weeks in the state citing the health advisory issued by the Centre over coronavirus.The clarification came after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday slammed the decision of postponing the local body elections for six weeks and alleged that SEC was acting at the behest of Naidu.The SEC clarified that the Commission is of the view that "the present elections are merely put on a hold and not cancelled" and said that they could be restarted in six weeks or before, if the threat posed by the COVID-19 is de-escalated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)