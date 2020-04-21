Chandrababu Naidu Urges YSRCP Govt to Provide Financial Aid to Poor Families

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday appealed to the YSRCP-led state government to announce immediate financial assistance of Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000 to the poor families amid COVID-19 lockdown."In addition to this, essential commodities should be delivered at the doorsteps like in Kerala where they were giving 19 items enough for two months," Naidu said.Naidu demanded the YSRCP government to hold an all-party meeting to take opinions of all opposition parties to strengthen the fight against the coronavirus in the state."The government's negligence in not giving protection equipment to the field-level staff caused the death of an ASI in Anantapur district," he said.So far, Andhra Pradesh has reported a total of 757 positive COVID-19 cases, including 96 discharged or cured and 22 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)