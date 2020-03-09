Chandrababu Naidu's Transactions Via Yes Bank Need to Be Investigated: Perni Venkatramaiah

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The Central government needs to hold a detailed inquiry into the transactions of Yes Bank as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu had sent his illegal transactions out of the country via this bank, alleged Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah on Monday."We urge the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to order an investigation of Chandrababu Naidu's transactions along with Rana Kapoor," Venkatramaiah told reporters at a press conference here."TDP chief used the Yes Bank to send his illegal money out of the country," he alleged. He further said: "Chandrababu Naidu had held a Global Business Summit at New Delhi in association with the Yes Bank. However, that summit did not yield any investments to the state."The minister also said that about Rs 1,300 crore from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was deposited in Yes Bank against the rules under orders from Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)