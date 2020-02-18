Chanel Postpones Metiers D'Art Show in Beijing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

World. (File Image)

Paris [France], Feb 18 (ANI): French fashion house Chanel said on Monday it has postponed plans to restage its Metiers d'Art show in Beijing amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus that has killed more than 1800 people in China alone."Considering the current situation and following the guidance of Chinese authorities, Chanel has decided to postpone its project of a replica of the Paris -- 31 Rue Cambon 2019/20 Metiers d'art collection in May in Beijing to a later and more appropriate moment," the house said in a statement, as reported by WWD."Chanel is monitoring the situation closely. At the foremost are the health and wellbeing of its teams and clients," the statement added.Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then killed more than 1800 people in that country alone, while cases have been registered in several countries across the world, including India.The collection, which was initially shown at the Grand Palais in Paris on December 4, last year, was scheduled to travel to China before another showing in London on June 4 later this year at Old Billingsgate.Prada too has said it would postpone its resort show in Japan, scheduled for May 21, as a precautionary measure amid the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)