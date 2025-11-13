France vs Ukraine FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: France welcome Ukraine in a crutch 2026 World Cup qualifier game as the Les Bleus look to secure their place in next year’s main event. The home side drew Iceland in their last qualifying contest which not only ended their three game winning streak but also delayed their ability to achieve their primary goal which is booking a World Cup berth. Opponents Ukraine are second in the standings and an upset win here will certainly boost their chances of making it to the top two ahead of Iceland. Lionel Messi Spotted Walking in the Background of A Couple’s Viral Dating Video in Barcelona.

Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ousmane Dembele, and Desire Doue are some of the big names missing out for France owing to injuries. Jean-Philippe Mateta will play as the target man upfront with skipper Kylian Mbappe dropping to the wings. Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise complete the trio of attacking players behind the forward. N’Golo Kante and Manu Kone will be the defensive shield in the midfield.

Illia Zabarnyi and Mykola Matviyenko will form the central defensive partnership for Ukraine with Mykola Shaparenko and Ruslan Malinovskyi performing the midfield duties for the visitors. Vladyslav Vanat will be the central striker in the final third. Roman Yaremchuk and Nazar Voloshyn will look to create chances out wide with their pace. Artem Dovbyk and Volodymyr Brazhko miss out through injuries.

France vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match France vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Friday, November 14 Time 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Parc des Princes, Paris, France Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast) and SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is France vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The France National Football Team is set to clash swords with the Ukraine National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Friday, November 14. The France vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers is set to be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France and it will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of France vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The France vs Ukraine, live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Network channels. For France vs Ukraine, online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of France vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch France vs Ukraine, live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. France at home should dominate the tie and secure a routine 2-0 win in this crunch game.

