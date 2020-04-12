Chhattisgarh COVID-19 Tally Now 25 as 7 More Test Positive

Korba, Apr 12 (PTI) Seven more persons, including two women, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, taking the number of such cases in the state to 25, an official said here on Sunday.

The latest cases are from Katghora town in Korba district, the official said.

With these cases, the number of confirmed cases in Purani Basti area of Katghora town, which has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in the state, has gone up to 16, he said. PTI

