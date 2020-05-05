Civilian Killed in Terrorist Attack in J-K's Handwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): One civilian was also killed in the terrorist attack in Handwara on Monday, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. As per Police, the dead body was found far away on the route taken by terrorists to escape.Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives while seven others were injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF patrol party in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday.A few days ago, four army personnel including a Colonel had lost their lives in the Handwara area.Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh had lost their lives in the Handwara encounter on May 2.Two terrorists were also killed in the operation by the security forces in the remote location of Handwara. (ANI)

