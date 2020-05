Indian Army Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Among Five Security Personnel Martyred in Encounter with Terrorists in Handwara, 2 Militants Gunned Down

Encounter (Photo Credits: ANI

Srinagar, May 3: An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in an encounter at a village in Handwara in north Kashmir that also saw the elimination of two terrorists, officials said on Sunday.

Army officers Col Ashutosh Sharma and Major Anuj, and Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Shakeel Qazi were among the deceased, they said. Col Sharma was leading a team to rescue civilians who had been taken hostage by the terrorists hiding in a house at the Chanjmullah area of Handwara in frontier Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Saturday, the officials said. Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Among 4 Army Personnel, 1 Jammu And Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Martyred in Handwara Encounter; Two Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Commanding Officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit lost his life in an encounter yesterday with terrorists in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir. He had been part of several successful counter-terrorist operations in the past. pic.twitter.com/0buVlo9shj — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

As the hostages were being rescued, the team, which also consisted of a Lance Naik and a Rifleman, came under heavy fire which was effectively retaliated by the security personnel in the outer cordon, they said.

In the early hours of Sunday, a major offensive was launched by the security forces as there had been no contact with the Colonel or his team, the officials said. Two terrorists were killed in the encounter, they said.