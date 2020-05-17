Combating COVID-19: MHA Gives Power to States/UTs to Decide Red, Green, Orange Zones

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday, while issuing guidelines for Lockdown 4.0, met the demand of almost all States, allowing them to decide Red, Green and Orange zones on their own but as per the parameter of Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry."The delineation of Red, Green and Orange zones will be decided by respective States and Union Territory governments after taking into consideration the parameter shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," said the Home Ministry.According to the MHA, within the Red and Orange zones, containment zones and buffer zones will be demarcated by the district authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.In the containment zone, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be restricted perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in and out of these zones except for medical emergency and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services, added the MHA.As per the new guidelines, in the containment zone, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house to house surveillance and other clinical interventions as required.The night curfew movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential services.The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)