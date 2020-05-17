Lockdown 4.0: States, UTs Given Powers to Decide Red, Green and Orange Zones As per COVID-19 Situation

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 17: As lockdown 4.0 comes into effect from May 18, the Centre has given powers to States and Union Territories in India to decide which areas should be categorised in red, green, and orange zones. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its lockdown 4 guidelines said that the delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be decided by the respective State/Union Territory governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

The MHA said the State/UT Governments shall not dilute the lockdown guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005, in any manner. It added saying that during the extended lockdown which will come into effect on Monday and last till May 31, the night curfew shall continue to remain in force on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, between 7 pm and 7 am. This means, movement of people will remain strictly prohibited for 12 hours except for essential activities. Check MHA List of Lockdown 4 Guidelines.



Moreover, the MHA said that persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home till May 31, except for essential and health purposes. The third phase of the lockdown was to last until today. i.e. May 17. However, as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise, an extension—lockdown 4.0 was announced by the government to contain the spread of the deadly virus.