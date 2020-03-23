Combating COVID-19: PM Modi to Interact with People of Varanasi on March 25

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he would communicate with the people of his Lok Sabha constituency -- Varanasi -- on March 25 to discuss the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic."I will communicate with the people of my constituency, Varanasi on the situation arising due to coronavirus. You can join this conversation through video conferencing at 5 pm on March 25. If you have any suggestions, ideas or questions, you can share it in the comment section of the Narendra Modi app," he tweeted.Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the representatives from industry bodies such as Assocham, FICCI, CII and several local chambers from 18 cities across the country via video conference in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.The Prime Minister said that social distancing remains the biggest weapon in preventing the spread of coronavirus. He also requested them to use their CSR funds for humanitarian causes related to the pandemic at this critical juncture.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has climbed to 467 including nine deaths. (ANI)

