Combating COVID-19: Sitharaman Ensures Smooth Functioning of Expenditure System

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday promised to ensure uninterrupted and smooth functioning of the government expenditure system during the containment period of COVID-19."The Finance Ministry of India ensures uninterrupted and smooth functioning of the Government Expenditure system during the containment period of COVID-19 by declaring Govt Expenditure system to be an essential service," she said in a series of a tweet."Thereby ordering all offices connected with the payment functions of the Government to remain open and ensure that there are no financial delays. This measure will ensure that in these challenging times, the expenditure system functions quickly to cope with any emergent needs," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)