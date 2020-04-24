Combating COVID-19: Total Lockdown in Tamil Nadu's 5 Cities from April 26

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Friday said that there would be a complete lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai from April 26 to April 29."There will be a total lockdown for four days in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai from April 26 to April 29 from 6 am to 9 pm. In Salem and Tiruppur, total lockdown will be in effect from 6 am on April 26 to 9 pm on April 28," said Chief Minister Palaniswami.He added that online food delivery during the complete lockdown period would be allowed. "Online food delivery will be allowed during the total lockdown days," he said.With regard to banks and ATMs, the Chief Minister said that banks and Central government offices would be allowed to function on 33 per cent employee strength. The ATMs would be functional as usual.He further said that hospitals, TN Secretariat, and the pharmacy would be functional as usual.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has recorded 1,683 positive coronavirus cases of which, 752 patients have been cured/discharged. 20 patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

