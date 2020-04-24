Community Surveillance is Key Tool to Tackle COVID-19: NCDC Chief

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Community surveillance is a 'key weapon' in tackling the coronavirus across the country, said Dr Sujeet Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) here on Friday."We are tackling a disease, we neither have a vaccine nor do we have an effective and a proper course of treatment, one of the key weapons in tackling this virus is community surveillance," said Dr Singh."Through community surveillance, we are able to identify the people who are affected by the disease whether they are symptomatic, asymptomatic or even mildly symptomatic. After identification we can admit them into quarantine or isolation centres," he said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3. (ANI)

