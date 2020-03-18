Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Above 179,000 : WHO

World. (File Image)

Geneva [Switzerland], Mar 18 (ANI): More than 11,500 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 179,000, the World Health Organisation said in its latest coronavirus situation report for Tuesday.A total of 475 people died of the infection on Tuesday, raising the global death toll to 7426, the report stated.Eight more countries -- three in Africa, one in the Mediterranean Region, three in the Americas, and one in the Western Pacific Region - reported cases of the virus over the past day."As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, WHO is committed to working together with the travel, transport and tourism sectors on emergency preparedness and response," the report stated. (ANI)

