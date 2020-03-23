Coronavirus: 3,000 Inmates to Be Released from Tihar Jail in Next 3-4 Days

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): In the wake of a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Tihar Jail administration on Monday said that it will release around 3,000 inmates in the next three to four days."Tihar Jail will release around 3,000 inmates in the next three to four days. Of these, 1,500 convicts will be released on parole and other 1,500 undertrial prisoners to be released on interim bail," the jail administration said.The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 467 on Monday, including nine deaths. A total of 34 patients have been cured and discharged. (ANI)

