Coronavirus Cases Stand at 27, Including 9 Deaths, in Washington State

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 4 (ANI): The US state of Washington reported a ninth death from the coronavirus with 27 confirmed cases and 231 people under public health supervision, the state Department of Health said in a notice on Tuesday (local time).As per the notice, King County has recorded eight deaths and 21 confirmed cases, while Snohomish County has documented one coronavirus death and six confirmed cases. In a bid to contain the spreading of the virus, the country had last week announced additional travel restrictions affecting Iran, Italy, and South Korea. Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then spread to several countries across the world. The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency. (ANI)

