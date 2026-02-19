West Indies National Cricket Team vs Italy National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Unbeaten West Indies are looking to maintain their flawless record in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as they face tournament debutants Italy at the iconic Eden Gardens. Having already secured their place in the Super 8 stage with three consecutive victories, the Caribbean side enters this final Group C fixture as heavy favourites against an Italian team playing for pride. West Indies vs Italy Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026

WI vs ITA Toss

Italy have won the toss, and captain Harry Manenti opts to field first, and further states that two changes in the 11. On the other hand, Shai Hope confirms that the West Indies are playing an unchanged XI from their previous match.

WI vs ITA Match Lineups

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

Italy XI: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, Syed Naqvi, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade (wk), Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Ali Hasan

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).