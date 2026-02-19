Former captain Jason Holder achieved a landmark milestone, completing 300 international appearances for the West Indies during their final Group C fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against Italy. The 34-year-old all-rounder became only the sixth West Indian cricketer to reach this triple-century mark, joining an elite group of legends in a career spanning over 13 years across all formats. West Indies National Cricket Team vs Italy National Cricket Team Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2026.

A decade of Caribbean excellence

Holder’s 300th cap comes at the historic Eden Gardens, the same venue where he helped the West Indies secure the 2016 T20 World Cup title. Since making his debut in 2013, the Barbadian has been a cornerstone of the national side, often serving as a bridge between different generations of Caribbean cricket.

300 MATCHES. ONE MAROON HEART. 👑🔥 Jason Holder steps onto the field for his 300th international appearance for West Indies a landmark built on consistency, character, and class. ❤️ ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #WIvITA | LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/g6Xbl2g2nZ pic.twitter.com/IIULq6mBR3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 19, 2026

His career tally includes 69 Test matches, 138 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and today marks his 93rd Twenty20 International. Holder is widely regarded for his longevity and versatility, having successfully transitioned from a young, record-breaking captain to a senior statesman and premier bowling all-rounder in the current squad. West Indies vs Italy Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 37.

Jason Holder For West Indies

Category Career Details Total Appearances 300 Test Matches 69 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) 138 T20 Internationals 93 International Debut 1 February 2013 (vs Australia) Major Achievement Only West Indian with 2,500+ Test runs & 150+ wickets (after Sobers) Current WC Form 7 wickets in 3 matches (Leading WI wicket-taker) IPL Team 2026 Gujarat Titans

Milestones and career highlights

The milestone reinforces Holder's status as one of the most prolific all-rounders in West Indian history. He is notably the only West Indian after Sir Garfield Sobers to achieve the double of 2,500 runs and 150 wickets in Test cricket.

In the shorter formats, his contributions have been equally significant. He was the youngest player to captain the West Indies in ODIs at the age of 23 and has since become the first West Indian male to claim a T20I hat-trick. Entering today’s match, Holder has been in exceptional form, currently leading the West Indies’ wicket-taking charts in the tournament with seven scalps from three matches.

