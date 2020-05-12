Coronavirus Patient Dies of 'cardiac Arrest' in Greater Noida

Noida (UP), May 12 (PTI) A 60-year-old coronavirus patient has died due to cardiac arrest, a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar said on Tuesday.

There was no immediate information from the district administration or its health department on the death.

The man was admitted to Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, in Greater Noida where he died on Monday night.

“He died due to cardiac arrest and not by coronavirus, though he had tested positive for the infection,” a spokesperson for the hospital told PTI.

The man was a resident of Sector 19 in Noida and had tested positive for coronavirus on May 8, the spokesperson added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)