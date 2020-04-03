Coronavirus: SC Officials, Staff Donate over Rs 1 Cr to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The officials and staff of the Supreme Court have donated more than Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES fund to help in the country's fight against coronavirus pandemic.

"To fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Rs 1,00,61,989 has been contributed to PM-CARES fund by officers and officials of the Supreme Court of India," said an official source.

As per a circular issued on March 29 by apex court registrar (cash and accounts), all gazetted officers were to donate three days' salary, non-gazetted employees were to donate two days' salary and group C employees were to donate one day's salary to the Prime Minister Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) fund.

The contribution of the employees, which was voluntary, was to be deducted from the salary of March.

On April 1, all the 33 judges of the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, had donated Rs 50,000 each to the PM-CARES fund to aid the nation's fight against the pandemic.

On March 28, apex court judge Justice N V Ramana had donated Rs one lakh each to the Prime Minister's relief fund and the chief minister's relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to help in combating COVID-19.

