Coronavirus: WB Assembly Speaker Asks MLAs Above 60 to Get Vaccination for Pneumonia

Kolkata, Mar 17 (PTI) Amid the coronavirus outbreak, West Bengal Assembly speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday asked MLAs above the age of 60 years to get vaccination for pneumonia as a precautionary measure.

Banerjee made the appeal during the ongoing budget session of the West Bengal Assembly which was abruptly adjourned over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"In the wake of corona virus pandemic, it is better to have precaution. So, I have asked all MLAs to get pneumonia vaccination," Banerjee said.

A man, who recently returned from England, on Tuesday tested positive for the novel corona virus, making it the first case in the state, a health department official said.

Till Monday around 3.24 lakh people have been screened in Bengal and the state health department was keeping a close watch on 5,590 of them, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Monday.

