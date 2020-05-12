COVID-19: 136 Test Positive, Pune District Cases Reach 3,105

Pune, May 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Pune district in Maharashtra crossed the 3000-mark and reached 3,105 after 136 people were detected with novel coronavirus since late Monday night, health officials said here.

As on Tuesday, the number of cases in Pune municipal limits is 2700, it is 173 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 232 in rural and cantonment areas, they said.

A total of 161 people have died of the infection so far in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)