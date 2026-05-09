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The Union Government has appointed Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani (Retd) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He will succeed General Anil Chauhan, who is set to complete his tenure on May 30. In addition to his role as the country's highest-ranking military officer, Lt Gen Subramani will serve as the Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Military Affairs, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The appointment comes at a crucial time as India continues to integrate its tri-services and enhance theaterisation - a primary mandate of the CDS office. NS Raja Subramani Appointed as India’s Next Chief of Defence Staff.

NS Raja Subramani Has Distinguished Military Career

Lt Gen Subramani brings over four decades of extensive military experience to the role. Prior to this appointment, he had been serving as the Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat since September 1, 2025. His previous high-level leadership roles include a tenure as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (July 2024-July 2025) and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command from March 2023 to June 2024.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani To Lead As India’s New Chief of Defence Staff

Government of India appoints Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd.) as the next Chief of Defence Staff, who will also serve as Secretary, Department of Military Affairs. He will assume office after Gen Anil Chauhan completes his tenure on 30 May 2026. A highly… pic.twitter.com/wnbeitcpyX — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 9, 2026

Commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985, the officer has operated across diverse conflict zones. He commanded the 16 Garhwal Rifles during counter-insurgency operations in Assam under Operation Rhino and led the 168 Infantry Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, he also commanded the 2 Corps, known as the Indian Army's premier strike corps on the Western Front.

Academic and International Credentials

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, Lt Gen Subramani has a robust academic background in strategic studies. He attended the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Bracknell, UK, and the National Defence College in New Delhi. His educational qualifications include a Master of Arts from King’s College London and an MPhil in Defence Studies from Madras University. His international experience includes a diplomatic stint as the Defence Attaché in Kazakhstan.

Who Is Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani?

Known for his strategic depth, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani is recognised as an expert in operational dynamics along India's sensitive Western and Northern borders. Throughout his career, he has held vital instructional and staff positions, including Chief of Staff at the Northern Command and Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence. For his "distinguished service" and leadership in challenging operational environments, he has been honored with several of the nation's highest military awards, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM). Anil Chauhan To Serve As CDS Chief Till May 2026 As Central Government Extends His Tenure.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani's Transition To the Top

The Ministry of Defence noted that the officer possesses "insightful knowledge and a deep understanding of operational dynamics". As he assumes charge, his primary focus is expected to be the modernisation of the armed forces and the continued implementation of the Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs). The outgoing CDS, General Anil Chauhan, took office in September 2022 following the untimely passing of India's first CDS, General Bipin Rawat. General Chauhan's departure on May 30 will mark the completion of a tenure focused on refining the structural framework of the Department of Military Affairs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Ministry of Defence). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).