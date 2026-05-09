Suvendu Adhikari Swearing-In Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi To Attend Oath Ceremony Today, BJP Calls ‘Historic Moment’ for West Bengal

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Kolkata, May 9: As the first BJP-led Cabinet in West Bengal is slated to be sworn in on Saturday morning, the next Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, this morning, stated that the oath-ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will mark an historic dawn for the state. Adhikari also stated that this historic oath ceremony would mark the end of the misrule of the last 15 years of the Trinamool Congress regime and the beginning of a new journey for West Bengal towards the path of development, peace and prosperity with the BJP being in power both at the Centre and the state.

“A historic dawn for West Bengal indeed. It is a moment of profound pride and jubilation to welcome Visionary Leader Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi JI to the City of Joy. Today, as we witness the Swearing-in-Ceremony of the first-ever BJP Government in West Bengal since Independence, we fulfil the dreams of our founding fathers. Today marks the end of decades of misrule and the beginning of a 'Double Engine' era of development, peace, and prosperity. The era of 'Sonar Bangla' officially begins. Welcome, Pradhan Mantri Ji,” a social media statement issued by Adhikari this morning read. Suvendu Adhikari Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Leader To Take Oath As West Bengal Chief Minister Today.

The oath ceremony today at Brigade Parade Ground in central Kolkata will be administered by West Bengal Governor Ravi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers from other BJP-ruled states, some members of the Union Cabinet and several top central BJP leaders.

From the oath ceremony it will also be clear as to who will be Adhikari’s other colleagues in the new Cabinet. The new Cabinet will operate from the old state secretariat of Writers’ Building in central Kolkata instead of Nabanna at Mandirtala in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district, where Adhikari’s predecessor Mamata Banerjee operated from. West Bengal Government Formation: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari To Take Oath as Chief Minister of State on May 9.

Adhikari, had already made it clear that he will not operate like his predecessor Mamata Banerjee by dumping all his decisions on the members of his Cabinet and instead run the show on the basis of “collective leadership”.

“It will not be ‘I’ who will govern the state. It will be ‘we’ who will be governing the state. At the same time, the state will be governed through smooth Centre-state relationship and coordination,” Adhikari said on Friday.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).