COVID-19: 169 Cases in Thane, 37 in Palghar as on Saturday

Thane, Apr 11 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district reached 169 on Saturday with 13 more people testing positive for the coronavirus, health officials said.

These comprise 44 in TMC, 49 in KDMC, 35 in NMMC, 32 in MBMC, three in Thane Rural, four in Badlapur and one each in Ulhasnagar and Ambernath.

Neighbouring Palghar district has 37 COVID-19 cases, comprising 32 in Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation limits, three in Vasai rural and two in Palghar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)