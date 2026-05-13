Sunny Leone Birthday Special: 7 Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know About MTV Splitsvilla’s ‘Queen of Hearts’

Actress and entrepreneur Sunny Leone celebrates her 45th birthday today (May 13), marking another year in a career defined by transformation and massive digital influence. Known to millions as the "Queen of Hearts" and the long-standing host of the reality dating show MTV Splitsvilla, Leone has successfully transitioned from a global adult film star to a mainstream Bollywood actress and a savvy business mogul. MTV ‘Splitsvilla 16’ Finalists Revealed: Gullu-Kaira and Yogesh-Ruru Secure Spots; Makers Introduce Fan Voting Twist.

Beyond the glamorous red carpet appearances and high-profile film roles, Leone’s journey from Sarnia, Ontario, to the heart of the Indian film industry is filled with unexpected milestones. As fans celebrate her special day, we look at some of the lesser-known facts about the star who redefined her narrative in the public eye.

Before she became a household name in India, Sunny Leone, born Karenjit Kaur Vohra, had very different career aspirations. While growing up in a Punjabi Sikh household in Canada, she initially enrolled in college to study nursing. During this time, she took up a job as an exotic dancer to support herself, a path that eventually led her to being featured in Penthouse magazine and launching her career in the global adult entertainment industry.

7 Things You Didn't Know About Sunny Leone

Educational Background and Early Life: Raised in a conservative environment, Leone attended a Catholic school for her early education. In interviews, she has often described herself as a shy and introverted child who was a self-confessed "tomboy." She also shared that she experienced her first kiss at the age of 11.

Instagram Post of Sunny Leone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Bisexuality: Leone has been open about her sexual orientation, confirming her bisexuality in her 2018 autobiographical web series Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. She has frequently spoken about the importance of being true to oneself and has become a supportive voice within the entertainment community.

Culinary Interests: A dedicated foodie, Leone enjoys exploring various cuisines. Her favourites include classic Italian dishes and traditional Indian comfort food, specifically parathas and dal. Despite her strict fitness regimen, she often shares her love for diverse flavours with her followers on social media.

Digital Pioneer: In 2016, Leone became the first Indian celebrity to launch her own dedicated mobile app. The move was a precursor to her significant expansion into the tech and beauty sectors, cementing her status as a digital-first celebrity.

Behind the Camera: While she is primarily known for her work in front of the lens, Leone has explored the creative side of filmmaking as both a producer and director. Early in her career, she and her husband, Daniel Weber, founded Sunlust Pictures, a production company that focused on adult films. Later, they established Suncity Media and Entertainment to manage her mainstream professional ventures.

Phobias: Despite her bold on-screen persona, the actress has a relatable fear. She is terrified of insects and bugs, a fact that has occasionally provided lighthearted moments during the filming of outdoor reality show segments.

Humanitarian Efforts: Leone and her husband are well-known for their philanthropic work. This includes their decision to adopt their first daughter, Nisha, in 2017, and their continued support for various animal welfare and cancer research organisations. Fact Check: Is Sunny Leone Returning to the Adult Industry After 13-Year Hiatus? Truth Behind Viral Social Media Claim.

Sunny Leone remains one of the busiest figures in Indian entertainment. She is currently hosting the latest season of MTV Splitsvilla, which continues to be a top-rated reality program. On the cinematic front, she is garnering critical attention for her role in Anurag Kashyap’s noir thriller Kennedy, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).