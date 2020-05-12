COVID-19: 25-year-old Man Discharged After Recovery in C'garh

Raipur, May 12 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday after recovering from the coronavirus infection, health officials here said.

The number of people discharged after recovery now stands at 54 in the state, with just five active COVID-19 cases remaining, an official said.

"A male patient from the capital was discharged after two consecutive tests came out negative for the infection. He has been asked to remain in quarantine for the next 14 days," a Public Relations Officer of the AIIMS told PTI.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59; New cases nil; Deaths nil; Discharged 54; Active cases 5; People tested so far 26,008.

