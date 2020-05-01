COVID-19: All 16 New Cases in Nashik Are from Hotspot Malegaon

Nashik, May 1 (PTI) Malegaon continued to be the coronavirus hotspot in Nashik district in Maharashtra with 16 people testing positive there on Friday, officials said.

One person had tested positive in Sinnar taluka in the district late Thursday night, an official said.

"The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district is now 298, of which a dominant 274 is from Malegaon. Nashik city accounts for 10 cases, 12 are from the talukas and two are from outside the district but admitted here," he added.

"So far, 12 people have died of the infection and 14 have been discharged after recovery. Of the 115 people who were admitted on Friday for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus, 102 are from Malegaon,"the official informed.

A total of 2,832 people have been tested in the district since the outbreak began, officials said.

