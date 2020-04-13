COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 308, Cases 9,152

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 308 on Monday after 35 new fatalities were reported, while the number of cases climbed to 9,152, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 7,987, as many as 856 people have been cured and discharged, while one had migrated. The total number of cases include 72 foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

Thirty-five deaths have been reported since Sunday evening, of which 22 were reported from Maharashtra, five from Delhi, three from Gujarat, two from West Bengal and one each from Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh. PTI

