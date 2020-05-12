COVID-19: Golfer Arjun Bhati Urges People to Contribute to His Initiative for PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Indian golfer Arjun Bhati on Tuesday urged people to contribute to his initiative which aims to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus crisis.Bhati said his initiative, #ContributewithArjun, has so far collected and donated around Rs 8,80,000 to the PM-CARES fund and is aiming to touch Rs 30,00,000 with this initiative."Hope everyone is fine and following the lockdown very strictly. First of all, I would like to thank all the COVID-19 warriors like the doctors, government officials, pharmacy workers, nurses, and every single person who is helping the country in this difficult time. I salute you for the work you are doing for the country," Bhati told ANI."I also thank everyone who is taking part in my initiative, #ContributewithArjun. I request you all to join me in my initiative so that we can help our country. In just a few days, I have already collected and donated around Rs 8 lakh 80 thousand to the PM-CARES fund. My target is to collect around Rs 30 lakh and I hope I will achieve this target with everyone's blessings," he added.Earlier, Bhati donated Rs 3,30,000 to PM-CARES fund by selling off his torn shoes with which he won the Junior Golf World Championship in 2018.Prior to that, he had donated Rs 4.30 Lakh after giving away his 102 trophies to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus.Since the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several sportspersons have come forward to contribute to help the country combat COVID-19. (ANI)

