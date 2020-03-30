COVID-19: Hindus Denied Food Supplies in Pakistan's Karachi

World. (File Image)

Karachi, [Pakistan] March 30 (ANI): Amid COVID-19 outbreak, thousands of poor people gathered at Rehrri Ghoth in Karachi to receive food supplies and daily essentials.However, those who belong to the Hindu community were told to go back since the rations were only meant for Muslims.Sindh government issued an order to distribute ration lockdown through local NGOs and administration to daily wage workers and laborers.The distribution of food supplies was organized by local government in collaboration with the district government.Hindus were told that they were not eligible for having food supplies since it was only meant for Muslims, said activistsNo screening arrangements were provided for nearly 3,000 people who had gathered to collect rations. The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan has risen to 1,559. Hindus in Liyari, Sachal Ghoth and other parts of Karachi as well as all over Sindh are being denied a share in government food and rations if they happen to be Hindus.Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political activist has warned that the minorities are now faced with a serious food crisis and asked the Indian government to send supplies via Rajasthan to Sindh.He appealed to PM Modi to intervene without delay to avert a humanitarian crisis in Sindh. There are more than half a million Hindus living in the Sindh province of Pakistan. (ANI)

