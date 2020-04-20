COVID-19: Mushfiqur Rahim to Auction His 'very Precious' Bat to Raise Funds

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to put his 'very precious' bat on auction to raise funds amid the coronavirus pandemic.Rahim is auctioning the bat with which he struck his maiden double ton in the longest format of the game.Rahim took to Twitter to write: "This bat is very precious to me as I got my maiden double hundred in Test.Lots of memory is attached with it but decided to auction it for the welfare of my country men who are COVID-19 victims.Please come forward and let me help them. Stay tuned for further information-MR15.."During these testing times, several athletes have come forward to contribute and help their country in its fight against coronavirus. Indian cricketers have also made their contributions to PM-CARES to help the country combat COVID-19.Earlier this month, England cricketer Jos Buttler raised £65,000 by auctioning off his World Cup finals T-shirt. (ANI)

