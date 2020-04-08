COVID-19: Ordnance Factory in Maha Manufactures Ventilators

Thane, Apr 8 (PTI) The ordnance factory at Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district has started manufacturing ventilators and can churn out around 2,000 machines in a month for the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

These low-cost ventilators are portable and can run on battery for around three hours, he said.

The factory is manufacturing a low-cost, portable ventilators and efforts are being made to automate the Ambu bag, general manager of the ordnance factory Rajeev Kumar said.

"If positive cases increase, we may need such ventilators. We have ensured that three important parameters of ventilators, including breath per minute, tidal volume and inspiration-expiration ratio, are controlled," he said.

The machines will come with rechargeable batteries, which can last for up to three hours, he added.

