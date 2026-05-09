Eurovision 2026: Politics Collide with a Blockbuster Show

Controversy over Israel's participation and boycotts unprecedented in scale are already weighing on the Eurovision Song Contest before it even kicks off in Vienna.The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna hasn't even started yet — and yet it has been at the center of heated debates for months. At issue isn't so much the spectacular pop shows themselves as the political tensions that, despite the competition's long-standing claim that it is apolitical, are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

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The last time the Austrian capital hosted the Eurovision Song Contest was in 2015. This year, on the occasion of its 70th anniversary, the contest returns from May 12-16 to a city that stands for culture and diversity. Expectations are high, as the contest aims to bring people together and send a message of openness. The motto is "United By Music – (In) The Heart Of Europe"

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But this is precisely what is becoming an increasingly difficult challenge with each passing year, as political crises in some participating countries are also growing.

Israel is the target of protests

As in previous years, Israel is once again the focus of considerable attention. Amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, activists and some members of the creative community are once again calling for the country to be excluded or boycotted.

Most recently, more than 1,100 artists signed an open letter with a clear message: No Eurovision Song Contest as long as Israel is participating. Supporters of the "No Music for Genocide" initiative include international stars such as Peter Gabriel, Massive Attack, Roger Waters, Macklemore and Brian Eno.

On the other side, an open letter by the pro-Israel initiative "Creative Community for Peace" has also been signed by around 1,100 members of the entertainment industry, including Helen Mirren, Amy Schumer and Gene Simmons. It advocates for Israel's participation: "We are shocked and disappointed that some members of the entertainment industry are calling for Israel to be excluded from the competition due to its response to the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust," the letter states.

The Vienna police are expecting disruptive protests and attempts to block the event, especially on the final day. They announced that a demonstration with around 3,000 expected participants from pro-Palestinian groups has been registered for May 16. However, further actions are to be expected. Demonstrators are also likely to arrive from abroad.

However, Israel, who is sending singer Noam Bettan to Vienna with the seemingly ordinary heartbreak pop song "Michelle," will not be barred from participating, in a decision that aligns with the European Broadcasting Union's (EBU) long-standing position: The competition is an association of broadcasters, not of governments. As a result, Israel remains part of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Even a 'Big Five' country is boycotting the Eurovision Song Contest

This has led some countries to react strongly: Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland — all Eurovision veterans — are boycotting the contest. Spain has also joined the boycott, meaning that one of the so-called "Big Five" countries (which are the contest's biggest financial backers) will not be participating this year. This has never happened before.

Some countries will not be broadcasting the Eurovision Song Contest on TV. The world's biggest music event, which most recently drew nearly 170 million viewers worldwide, will have a smaller audience this year.

Criticism of Romania's entry

In addition to geopolitical issues, the song submitted by Romania has also sparked debate. One legal professor is quoted in The Guardian as saying that Alexandra Capitanescu's song "Choke Me" demonstrates "an alarming disregard for young women's health and well-being." One of the lines Capitanescu sings is: "All I need is your love, I want it to choke me." Following accusations that the song glorifies violence toward women, the singer explained on Reddit that "Choke Me" is a metaphor — for the pressure and inner fears one imposes on oneself; the title and chorus are not to be taken literally.

The commotion surrounding the song has died down somewhat now — the first rehearsals are over, and the show begins in a few days. But these reactions are a reminder of how delicate the situation has become. What might once have been dismissed as a flamboyant performance is now being scrutinized and interpreted in detail.

Ukraine's German connection

Ukrainian singer Viktoria Leleka is competing with a song written in Berlin, hoping to win over the hearts of Eurovision fans with a blend of ethno-pop and musical theater. In an interview with German broadcaster ARD, she spoke about how much she loves Germany and the language, and how important it is to her to give a voice to her homeland and its diverse culture at a time of Russian aggression against her country.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the contest and is almost always among the finalists. Most recently, the Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 contest with "Stefania."

Amid political tensions, Leleka's entry "Ridnym" is being watched with particular interest. The song describes an inner transformation, coping with fear and the power to find hope even in hopeless situations.

Favorites and trends

Musically, it's shaping up to be a typical ESC year: Big emotions, dramatic stage designs and lots of danceable, upbeat electro-pop.

Greece's entry is rapidly climbing the betting odds — whether it can hold its ground will be revealed on Tuesday, May 12, during the first semifinal, when Akylas performs the song live.

Finland will also be competing in the first semifinal with the pop-classical duo Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen, both of whom also have a good chance of winning.

For host country Austria and Big Five member Germany, however, the prospects are not so good — both are traditionally guaranteed a spot in the final and don't have the opportunity to perform in the semifinal shows. For both countries, it's all or nothing in the grand final on Saturday, May 16.

Eurovision Song Contest Asia — a new spin-off

While Europe focuses on Vienna, attention is also turning to the Asian continent. The first Eurovision Song Contest Asia is set to take place on November 14 in the Thai capital, Bangkok. Ten countries, including the Philippines, South Korea and Vietnam, have already confirmed their participation.

An attempt to establish the contest in the US has failed. The American Song Contest 2022 remains a one-time event.

This article was originally written in German.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).