Bhubaneswar: GRP Constable Attempts to S*xually Assault Woman in Odisha, Gets Lynched by Mob; 4 Arrested

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A 32-year-old Government Railway Police (GRP) constable was lynched by a mob on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Thursday morning, March 7, after allegedly attempting to s*xually assault a woman. The deceased, identified as Soumya Ranjan Swain, was reportedly tied to a pole and beaten in broad daylight in the Balianta area. Police have since arrested four individuals in connection with the killing after video footage of the assault surfaced on social media.

The Initial Encounter on May 7

According to police reports, the incident began around 10:30 AM when Swain and a friend, Om Prakash Rout, 20, were traveling on a motorcycle. They encountered two women from another district who were riding a scooter toward Bhubaneswar. Odisha Shocker: Tribal Man Carries Dead Sister’s Skeleton To Bank After Officials Demand Her Presence for Pension Fund Withdrawal of INR 20,000.

DCP Jagmohan Meena stated that Swain allegedly passed lewd remarks and intentionally rammed his motorcycle into the women's scooter. "When the women fell down, he attempted to rape one of them (as per a complaint of one of the women). When the women raised an alarm, passers-by intervened," Meena said. Swain reportedly heckled the bystanders, which led to a larger crowd gathering and attacking him. While Swain was targeted, his friend Rout was not assaulted by the mob.

Police Intervention and Medical Outcome

Authorities were alerted to the situation via a control room call at 11:02 AM, with a police van reportedly arriving at the scene by 11:10 AM. However, officers encountered resistance from Swain himself during the rescue attempt. "When our police van reached after receiving information, Swain resisted rescue efforts and even bit one of our personnel. He was behaving abnormally," DCP Meena said, describing the constable’s behavior as "abnormally and aggressively". Swain was eventually untied and transported to Capital Hospital, where medical staff declared him dead on arrival.

Allegations of Negligence

The incident has sparked a heated dispute between the victim's family and the police. Late Thursday night, clashes erupted at the Balianta police station as relatives expressed outrage over the constable's death. Swain's mother has publicly accused the police of failing to intervene effectively. “Had the police stopped the mob, my son would have been saved. Police stood like mute spectators," she alleged. DCP Meena denied any negligence, stating that Swain was already in critical condition when officers arrived. "Our personnel controlled the mob and deserve appreciation. There was no negligence on our part," he added.

Legal Action and Background in Connection With the Incident

Two separate cases have been registered: one based on the woman’s complaint of s*xual assault against Swain, and another for murder against the mob. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed DGP Y B Khurania to ensure stringent action against those responsible for the lynching. Investigations have revealed that this was not Swain's first legal encounter involving s*xual misconduct. Odisha Shocker: Couple Forced to Plough Field in Rayagada for ‘Taboo’ Marriage, Video Goes Viral.

Police sources confirmed that a complaint was filed against him in 2021 at the Cuttack Mahila police station for the alleged s*xual assault of a woman under the pretext of marriage. Authorities are currently using viral video clips to identify additional participants in the mob attack. The four individuals arrested so far remain in custody as the investigation continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).