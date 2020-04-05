COVID-19 Patient Dies in Gujarat's Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 5 (ANI): A 61-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away in Surat on Sunday.The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has surged to 3,072 including 75 deaths, 212 cured/discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.In Gujarat, COVID-19 positive cases climbed to 105 including 14 cured and 10 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)