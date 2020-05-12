COVID-19: Pune Count Touches 3,134 with 165 Fresh Cases

Pune, May 12 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district reached 3,134 on Tuesday with 165 people testing positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

The death toll reached 168 with seven succumbing to the infection on Tuesday, he added.

"Of the 165 cases, 156 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 2,725 patients. Three cases are in Pimpri Chinchwad where the COVID-19 count now stands at 173. The number of cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune cantonment board area increased by six to reach 236," said the official.

So far, 1,358 have been discharged after recovery. PTI

