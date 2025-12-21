Jammu, December 21: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday expressed concern about rising migration to Jammu and Kashmir, citing crime in the state. Speaking with reporters, Mehbooba Mufti said, "After 2019 (Abrogation of Article 370), many difficulties have arisen. People are coming to Jammu from outside, and crime has increased." "The people of Jammu are becoming victims of distress day by day, and therefore, we wanted to hear the people's concerns. We wanted to know what people are thinking... We wanted to hear from the people what PDP can do to improve the conditions of the people," she said. Jammu and Kashmir: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Alleges Police Withheld Women From Holding Protest in Srinagar (Watch Video).

Earlier, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti raised concerns about the construction of a security forces complex in Pulwama. She said that there will be conflict when security forces start living in residential areas. "Jammu and Kashmir is going through a difficult time, especially since 2019... Yesterday, I visited Pulwama. In the middle of the village, there is a hill with extremely fertile land... Suddenly, a decision has been made to construct a complex for security forces there. We already have less land. We also bought a bill in the assembly to save the land here for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," she said. Nitish Kumar Hijab Controversy: PDP Leader Iltija Mufti Files Police Complaint Against Bihar CM Over Pulling Down Muslim Woman’s Hijab.

"When security forces start living in residential areas, there will be a conflict... I request that CM Omar Abdullah look into this matter," Mufti added. PDP has introduced a bill in Jammu and Kashmir to legalise the property rights of residents who have constructed and lived in houses on state-owned, common, and other lands for decades.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)